FLORENCE — The author of a book chronicling the 1960s – a decade of turbulance, tragedy and triumph – will speak Tuesday at Florence-Lauderdale Public Library as the nation commemorates the 50th anniversary of the summer of 1969.
Frye Gaillard, author of "A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost," will speak at 6 p.m.
Gaillard is a writer in residence at the University of South Alabama and John Egerton Scholar in Residence at the University of Mississippi's Southern Foodways Alliance. He has more than 20 books, including "Go South to Freedom," "Journey to the Wilderness: War, Memory, and a Southern Family's Civil War Letters," and "The Books That Mattered: A Reader's Memoir."
His book takes a look at numerous 1960s topics, including civil rights, women's liberation, the Vietnam War and the anti-war protests, as well as cultural topics music and key players from that decade.
