FLORENCE – An author and cultural musicologist will discuss his 2022 book, "Music and Mystique in Muscle Shoals," Thursday at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
The discussion begins at 6 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.
Christopher Reali is an assistant professor of music at Ramapo College of New Jersey.
Reali based his book on years of archival and oral history research.
His discussion will explore the process of writing the book and what he learned about Muscle Shoals music along the way.
"Dr. Reali’s book is one of the most comprehensive histories of this local music that rocked the world,” Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Director Carrie Crawford said. "It’s a much-needed addition to resources about our local music history."
Reali is a cultural musicologist who studies popular music by examining the relationships between local music scenes and the national music industry.
He has presented at numerous conferences including the American Musicological Society, Society for American Music and Society for Ethnomusicology.
He has published work in “Southern Cultures” as well as the New Grove Dictionary of American Music and New Encyclopedia of Southern Culture.
He’s also toured internationally as a guitar technician and manager for Chris Whitley and as a guitar, bass and drum tech for David Gray.
