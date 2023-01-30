Rescue personnel will return to the Tennessee River this morning to continue the search for Daniel E. Hamm, 63, of Florence who has been missing since the boat he and his grandson were in capsized Saturday morning after the boat struck a bridge piling near the Rockpile boat launch. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
TENNESSEE RIVER — Several search teams of various law enforcement, fire and rescue units today will resume the search for a 63-year-old Florence man who disappeared after the boat he and his grandson were fishing from Saturday morning struck a bridge piling and capsized.
