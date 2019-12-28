KILLEN — Authorities arrested three people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint after luring him into a local motel.
Lt. Brad Potts, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, said Georgia Mayhew, Joseph Borden and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree robbery.
Mayhew and Borden are in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond, according to a detention center spokeswoman.
Potts said they are accused of luring the victim into a Killen motel Thursday morning and, once he arrived, robbing him at gunpoint, taking $200 from him.
He said when the victim realized he was being robbed, a scuffle ensued and he was assaulted. They turned him loose after the robbery and he notified authorities, according to reports.
Killen police were first on the scene, Potts said. The suspects still were at the hotel and were arrested.
The victim did not need medical attention, Potts said.
He said the 17-year-old is being adjudicated as an adult since the charge is a Class A felony, but his name is not being released.
