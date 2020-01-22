TUSCUMBIA — Authorities continued Tuesday to seek an inmate who walked away from a work-release program Monday in Colbert County.
Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, was serving a 19-year sentence on a third-degree burglary charge, according to court records.
According to the records, Armstead has been convicted on numerous counts related to burglary or theft-related charges throughout the years.
Those cases stem from incidents in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
On Jan. 27, 2017, he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He had been charged with that and first-degree theft of property but the theft charge was dismissed, court records indicate.
Third-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by 1-10 years in prison, according to the Code of Alabama. First-degree theft is a Class B felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison.
The charges were connected to a series of break-ins into Muscle Shoals residences, according to court records.
The plea agreements stated that Armstead had three or more prior felony convictions, making him subject to the state's Habitual Offender Act.
In 2013, he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a vehicle in Colbert County, the records indicate. He received a five-year sentence but was paroled in 2014.
He also had pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in a Lauderdale County case that involved a series of break-ins in that county, the records show.
If you see Armstead or know of his whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency.
