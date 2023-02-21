centerpiece top story Authorities: Florence woman missing since Christmas By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Authorities are asking for help in locating a Florence woman who has been missing since Christmas Day.Linda Marie Harneck, 63, last was scene on or about Dec. 25, according to a pamphlet from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center.Harneck left the area of Lombardy Street and has not returned, according to the agency. They said her direction of travel was unknown.Harneck is a 5-foot-6, 187-pound white woman with hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair, according to ALEA.Florence police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said they have no reason to suspect foul play is involved in the disappearance, but they continue to search for Harneck."We received several addresses that she possibly could be at in Florence," he said. "We checked them all."Billingsley said her son last talked with her on Dec. 25.Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.Meanwhile, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Tommy Mcarthur Pruitt Jr., who last was seen on Dec. 15.Authorities said Pruitt may be somewhere in Florence — possibly downtown.Pruitt left his residence on foot near Alabama Highway 17 at the state line and has not been seen since, authorities said.He was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve shirt and possibly a camouflage jacket.Pruitt, 51, is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, according to a description on a missing-person flyer. He has blue eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's department Lt. James DiStefano at 256-760-5734 or call 911. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 