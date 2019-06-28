As authorities come closer to wrapping up the investigation into the June 8 fatal boating collision at Shoal Creek, additional information is coming out, including the identity of the driver of the large cabin cruiser.
The driver of the vessel was Mark McBryer, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
Connolly said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.
Lauren Elizabeth Cowart, 37, and Blakely Elizabeth Cowart, 5, died in the accident, which involved the cabin cruiser and a smaller boat, officials said. Ross Wooten, of Florence, was injured.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said the victims died from the trauma caused by the wreck.
Connolly said McBryer and Wooten have cooperated throughout the investigation. He said nobody left the scene after the wreck, and McBryer docked his boat at the nearby marina.
Sgt. Chad Pate, Northern District assistant commander for the Martin Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), said the investigation has not been classified as a criminal case.
"Rather than classify it as something, we're trying to determine what the information leads us to," Pate said.
He said authorities have both boats stored, but he reiterated he couldn't go into detail about the case until the investigation is completed.
"The big boat was traveling north up Shoal Creek and the small boat was traveling south and they collided there in Shoal Creek," Pate said.
He said the large boat did not leave the scene.
"It was at the scene and they interviewed the driver," Pate said. "They waited to be interviewed."
ALEA is in charge of the investigation since it involved a crash on water. The agency oversees the Marine Police Division.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m., authorities said.
Pate said the large vessel is close to 30 feet long and the other is a runabout-style boat. They were the only vessels involved.
He said investigators are making sure all vessel safety devices were in proper use when the wreck occurred.
"We're just waiting for a few little things that we're wanting to answer," Pate said. "We're doing our best to try to wrap it up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.