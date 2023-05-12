William Lee Carpenter is escorted to the courtroom Thursday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He is charged with electronic solicitation of a minor and distribution of obscene material to a minor. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
William Lee Carpenter is escorted to the courtroom Thursday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He is charged with electronic solicitation of a minor and distribution of obscene material to a minor. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — A Rogersville man was arrested Thursday after a group that seeks out pedophiles baited him into believing he was having inappropriate online communications with an 11-year-old girl, authorities said.
William Lee Carpenter, 34, is charged with electronic solicitation of a minor and distribution of obscene material to a minor, said Sgt. Christina Keeton of One Place of the Shoals.
Keeton said a Houston-based organization called P Poachers lured Carpenter into believing he was communicating online with an 11-year-old girl. He sent her inappropriate images during those communications.
P Poachers is short for Pedophile Poachers, Keeton said. It is a group with a goal of rooting out pedophiles.
"They've had convictions in 23 states already," she said.
One Place Investigator Macy Hughes said the group located Carpenter in Lauderdale County, recorded him on a cellphone camera and called 911, which contacted Rogersville Police. The police department in turn contacted One Place to assist in the investigation.
Kelly said Carpenter had added himself to a teen dating group on Facebook and messaged the P Poachers' fake 11-year-old girl account that was part of the group. She said Carpenter was banned from Facebook at one point for sending an inappropriate message, but created another account and again sent a friend request to the fake P Poachers account.
Carpenter's bond was set at $100,000. However, he has a drug-related charge and was out on bail in that case so his bond was revoked Thursday due to this arrest. He is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Hughes said One Place sees numerous cases of online crimes against children.
"Electronic computer crimes are exploding," she said. "We cannot keep up with the amount of casework that's coming in."
Carpenter's attorney, Jeff Redcross, said his client stipulated to the bond revocation, saying the state has probable cause to revoke it.
"That standard is very, very low and we stipulated they had enough evidence to arrest, but are not admitting guilt," Redcross said.
