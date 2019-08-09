KILLEN — Authorities believe they know the identities of two people found dead in a car Wednesday at a house site off Lauderdale 456, but are awaiting confirmation before releasing their names.
Lt. Brad Potts, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, said the bodies have been taken to the state forensics lab, and officials are awaiting results from evidence such as dental records.
"We can't release the names yet," Potts said. "We're 99 percent sure we know who they are but haven't gotten a positive identification yet. All we can say officially is there are two deceased individuals.
"I can't say the manner of death right now, especially until we at least determine positive identification," he said.
Officials said deputies were called Wednesday morning to 4410 Lauderdale 456 where they discovered the two bodies, believed to be a man and a woman.
The call came from a concerned family member who had been looking for one of the victims, officials said.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said a wrecker had to be called to the scene to move the car because it was parked so close to the house one of the doors was blocked. He said the woman who discovered the bodies told authorities no one had heard from the man or woman since Friday.
Authorities said it appeared the bodies had been there for some time.
Potts said the sheriff's office still has possession of the vehicle.
"The vehicle was impounded for investigative purposes," he said.
Potts would not say whether a weapon was inside the vehicle.
"We recovered evidence in the car, but I can't be specific about what that evidence is at this point," he said.
