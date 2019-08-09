KILLEN — Authorities have released the names of the two people whose bodies were found dead in a car in Lauderdale County this week.
They were identified today as Carrie Ridgeway and James Ridgeway, said Lt. Brad Potts, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Potts said their manner of death was a gunshot wound.
The investigation is continuing so at this point officials are not releasing details about who may have done the shooting or how many shots were fired.
Carrie Ridgeway was born in 1981 and James Ridgeway was born in 1979, Potts said.
Officials said deputies were called Wednesday morning to 4410 Lauderdale 456 where they discovered the two bodies.
The call came from a concerned family member who had been looking for one of the victims, officials said.
The woman who discovered the bodies told authorities no one had heard from the man or woman since Friday, officials said.
Authorities said it appeared the bodies had been there for some time.
