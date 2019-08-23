SHEFFIELD — Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly went into the Tennessee River from the Sheffield Riverfront Park boat ramp at approximately 3 a.m. and has not been seen since.
The man's name has not been released, but a driver's license has been located on the ramp and authorities believe it may be his, Emergency Management Agency Director Michael David Smith said.
Smith said someone contacted authorities at approximately 3 a.m., saying a man walked from the ramp into the river and said he was going to swim across it.
The Sheffield Police Department is in charge of the investigation, Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.