FLORENCE — Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old Florence youth who as been missing since Wednesday.
Andrew McRight last was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and white sneakers, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
McRight is Asian, 5-foot-7, 104 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, authorities said. He has a scar near his left eyebrow, a burn scar on his right leg and pierced ears.
