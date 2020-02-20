A man convicted of a 2008 Lauderdale County robbery has left a Birmingham residential facility and his whereabouts are unknown, authorities said.
Tommy Lee Bates absconded from the Shepherd's Fold Substance Abuse program on Feb. 10, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
"He was dismissed from the residential treatment facility for failing to abide by the requirements of the facility," Abbott said.
Alabama law requires the bureau to notify authorities when someone who has had a Class A felony absconds from a residential facility, Abbott said. Bates was convicted of first-degree robbery, which is a Class A felony. He was sentenced to 20 years but paroled on Jan. 7, 2019.
Bates is a 37-year-old white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair, authorities said. His home city is Muscle Shoals.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local authorities.
