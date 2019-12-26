The staff at the National Weather Service office in Huntsville is busy keeping up with a violent storm as it makes its way across north Alabama, so the last thing they need is for you to fill the weather service's social media sites with photos and comments, right?
Wrong.
In fact, weather service meteorologists say it's quite the opposite.
Sharing photos and updates of the weather and damage situations at various locations actually assists them, the meteorologists said.
"We love photos because of the ground truth," meteorologist Laurel McCoy said.
Ground truth refers to information obtained by personal observation.
Weather service forecasters said they believe the public has the perception that posting on the agency's social media sites on days such as the Dec. 16 tornado outbreak hampers their work. In fact, it helps it.
"They do not bother us at all," McCoy said. "We can stare at radar all day and try to imagine what's happening out there, but getting pictures in real time tells us, yes, what we're actually saying is happening is going on, or that we need to change our forecast in real time."
The weather service has social media sites on Facebook and Twitter (@NWSHuntsville). Employees constantly monitor those sites, and they provids updates on them when severe weather threatens.
McCoy said that applies to wintry weather, as well.
When people post photos of snow in their yard, or the lack of snow where it is forecast, it provides a tool that helps meteorologists know what is going on, and where it is happening more precisely than a satellite view or a camera that is stationed somewhere can provide, he said.
"We can try and look at cameras, but especially at night and in areas where there are no cameras, it helps if someone has a report, especially if they're seeing something that's not in the forecast," McCoy said.
She said there will be no hurt feelings.
"We love hearing when we're wrong, too," she said. "We want to make it as accurate as possible."
Local Emergency Management Agency officials said the same goes for them.
"We like the real-time information," Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said. "We've got a number of people we reach out to and call throughout the county on a regular basis who provide us information as a storm comes through, and also people who provide it on a spontaneous basis. We appreciate that.
"Weather is a very large threat that we deal with in the Southeast,Grabryan said. "If we can get the citizens to be as weather aware as possible, that certainly helps all of us."
He said information from someone who has just been through a storm also assists people in the path of the same storm.
"The quality of the products are proven by the ground reports that come in," Grabryan said. "Citizens can tell others near us that it's going to be arriving in minutes."
He said wintry weather conditions can vary greatly across the county, and cold fronts any time of year can change conditions quickly.
"With the county as long as this is, we can have completely different weather conditions from one end of the county to the other," Grabryan said. "We've seen as much as a 30-degree difference in temperature from one part of the county to the other."
