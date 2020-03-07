FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority agreed Friday to negotiate with Birmingham construction firm Volkert Inc. to be construction manager for the Lauderdale County Agricultural and Events Center.
Board member Joe Hackworth recommended Volkert during the authority meeting, and it received unanimous approval.
"We were pleased with the quality of the firms that showed interest," Hackworth said. "I feel comfortable that multiple companies could have done a great job, but in the end, the board felt that Volkert was the best fit at this point."
The $45 million project off U.S. 72 is being paid for through Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds, amounting to some $1.2 million annually, as well as a 2-cent-per-gallon gas tax that had been set to expire but was extended for use by the authority.
