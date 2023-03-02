MUSCLE SHOALS — Members of the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority on Wednesday voted unanimously to request a Colbert County circuit judge remove CWI Cherokee as the operator of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
The landfill was abruptly closed Tuesday after an order was issued by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, stating there were high levels of leachate that needed to be removed before the facility could reopen.
The order stated the landfill would remain closed until ADEM's concerns are addressed.
The authority voted to seek an emergency hearing before a Colbert County circuit judge, asking that the landfill be placed in receivership.
The authority's attorney, Kyle DeFoor, filed an emergency petition on Wednesday asking the court to appoint a receiver to take over the operations of the landfill and the Shoals Transfer Station, where household garbage is taken before it is shipped to a landfill outside the area.
CWI operates the landfill and transfer station through a lease agreement with the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority.
The authority began removing leachate from the landfill as levels rose to a point unacceptable to ADEM, according to an authority news release.
After about 4½ months of hauling leachate last summer, levels returned to an acceptable level and disposal was turned back over to CWI on Dec. 2, 2022.
The authority learned from ADEM that leachate levels had once again risen to unacceptable levels.
The authority also learned that there weren't trailers available to haul household garbage from the transfer station.
The court action being sought would also place the transfer station under the operation of the authority.
CWI owner and CEO Steve Witmer attended Wednesday's meeting. He said CWI was having difficulty securing trailers to haul garbage from the transfer station and leachate from the landfill.
He explained how he's developing an onsite leachate collection system that would be operational in about three weeks. He said contractors were ready to start working on Monday, and ADEM is aware of the system.
Witmer suggested allowing the authority to handle leachate removal while he concentrates on the treatment system.
"If you want to work together on this, we'll work together," he said.
Authority chairman and state Rep. Kerry Underwood said the receivership action was necessary because "past experience is indicative of future behavior."
"We've lost faith," he said. "When it gets to the point that the landfill is closed, that's the end. There's no other decisions to make when the landfill closes, you've done as badly as you can do."
Underwood said this is the best course of action to secure the landfill under the authority's control.
The authority wants the facility placed in receivership while it continues to pursue taking over its operation, he said.
Authority Attorney Tom Heflin said once the request for an emergency hearing is filed, the judge will set the hearing within 10 days.
If the authority is successful in getting the facility placed in receivership, Heflin said the authority would ask the receiver to reopen the facility.
At this point, however, it's unclear when the landfill will reopen.
