TUSCUMBIA — Attorneys representing the CWI Cherokee Landfill oppose a motion filed by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority to transfer CWI's bankruptcy case from Atlanta, Georgia, to Alabama.
Authority officials claim hearing the case in Alabama would be more convenient for it.
Defense attorneys argue Atlanta is the proper venue for the case.
The defendants argue CWI's principal place of business is in Atlanta, other creditors are located in Atlanta, and the trustee for the bond holders is located in New York.
"SWDA incorrectly relies on its misstatement that the 'major players' in this case are located in Alabama," defense attorneys wrote in their response.
CWI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 7 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta, where CWI is based. CWI Managing Member Steve Witmer resides in Georgia.
The issues are expected to be argued today in bankruptcy court in Atlanta, according to court records.
On Feb. 27, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management informed CWI that it could no longer accept waste and it closed the facility.
Employees, however, continued to work inside the facility, covering waste with dirt, while the solid waste authority began removing about 1 million gallons of leachate, the liquid waste that forms when rain percolates through the waste in the landfill cells.
The landfill remains closed. Once leachate levels have been reduced significantly, the authority, which holds the landfill permit, can ask ADEM to allow the facility to reopen. John Simmons, an engineer with Southern Environmental Engineering, said waste in the cells has been properly covered with dirt, another requirement of ADEM's administrative order.
Prior to CWI's bankruptcy filing, the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority filed a suit against CWI in Colbert County Circuit Court, seeking to take over the operation of the facility from CWI.
The day the case was to be heard in circuit court, however, the authority was informed the case was halted because the bankruptcy action superseded the action in state court.
