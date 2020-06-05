TUSCUMBIA — Arvy Dupuy travels three to four times a year to Haiti, where he works with his nonprofit group Liberté Ministries that operates an orphanage, elementary school, a women's vocational program and the Haiti School of Biblical Studies.
Those operations require significant fundraising, according to Dupuy of Florence.
This year's "Autographs for Orphans" fundraiser is from 1 to 4 p.m. June 27 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Dupuy said social distancing guidelines will be followed.
For a $30 donation, individuals will have access to all eight guest sports personalities, a tour of the Hall of Fame, and a silent as well as a live auction.
Dupuy said the autograph fundraiser is one of about three yearly events held to support the programs. Last year, the autograph fundraiser helped the group finish a new building for the orphanage.
"The Lord provided for us to get this done in about a year, and now we're trying to get an existing medical clinic in the Bonette community back up and operational. It will serve the whole community and is much needed," Dupuy said.
During the event, sports personalities will be seated at tables throughout the museum for people to visit and get autographs.
Any additional outside items being brought in for autographs is limited to two, Dupuy said.
"People really enjoy getting to mingle with our guests," he said. "They'll be visiting with people and signing autographs until 3 p.m., then everyone will move to the banquet hall (behind the museum) for the live auction."
According to Dupuy there are 30 live auction items and 30 for the silent auction.
Live auction items include an encased Charles Barkley autographed basketball, as well as footballs autographed by Kirby Smart and Ozzie Newsome, an autographed Nick Saban standup cutout, a Tua Tagovailoa jersey and a Jack Niclaus autographed scorecard.
Each of the sports personalities are former NFL players, most with local connections. The list so far includes Antonio Langham, Patrick Hape, Byron Franklin, Bob Penchion, Curley Hallman, Collis Campbell and Robert Woods.
"These are all great people, really personable, who people will enjoy talking to," Dupuy said."We're expecting a great event."
