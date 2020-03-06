TUSCUMBIA — The preliminary autopsy on a Tuscumbia man who died Feb. 25 in a police involved shooting is in, but state authorities are not releasing information.
Kenneth Lanier Sashington, 38, of 603 Mulberry St., died in his back yard from injuries sustained in the shooting that involved Tuscumbia police as well as Colbert County sheriff's deputies.
Two of the responding officers were Colbert County sheriff's deputies who were place on paid administrative leave due to the traumatic nature of the incident.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said both men have since returned to work.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan has declined to say how many of his officers were involved, but did say they would be on paid administrative leave until a debriefing is conducted.
The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation due to the involvement of police officers.
The shooting occurred after Tuscumbia police received an early morning call about a suspicious person banging on doors at Trenholm Heights Apartments, about two blocks away from Sashington's residence.
When police arrived at the scene, Sashington reportedly fired at officers, and after a gunfire exchange fled to the residence, where he later died.
Requests for information from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation produced no results Thursday.
Following phone calls and a written request asking for the information, Lt. Dwight Thompson replied by email that the only information available is the original (Feb. 25) release.
That release gave no details on the shooting, saying only that one person was dead and no officers were injured.
