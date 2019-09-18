Back-to-back readings of 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday were part of a relentless streak of September days with highs over 90 degrees.
Tuesday's high of 100 degrees continued the trend of every September day this year seeing a high at least in the 90s, according to National Weather Service data.
That stretch includes three days with a high of 100 degrees, with Monday's and Tuesday's each tying records that were set in 1927, according to the data. The other 100-degree reading was Friday, breaking the previous mark of 98 degrees that was set several times, most recently in 1939.
Weather service forecaster Brian Carcione said north Alabama continues to be under a stubborn high-pressure system, which is bad news for anyone wishing for autumn weather.
"It's not going to happen very quickly, unfortunately," Carcione said. "The good news – and I'm still a little on the fence as far as how beneficial it's going to be for the Shoals – but there's maybe a slight, slight cool down coming."
Today's high is expected to be near 95 degrees, with Thursday's high at 90 degrees, according to the forecast. Friday's high could only reach the mid-80s before rising into the upper 80s at least through the weekend.
"We'll have one more day of really hot weather and then things will get a little closer to normal on Thursday," Carcione said. "I hesitate to call it cooler air. Some not-as-hot air will come down. We're talking apparent temperatures only around 90 instead of around 100, so that 10 degrees will feel quite a big cooler."
He said the normal high for this date is 84 degrees, with a normal low of 61.
Carcione said warmer-than-average conditions are expected for next week.
"That drier air is going to make it feel cooler at night," he said. "It's been pretty muggy, even at night, but once we start getting toward this weekend we do have an evening where the lows will get around 60."
Carcione said the high-pressure system has kept it dry, as well.
"It's good news/bad news this time of year," he said. "Obviously, the tropics have been very active and the high pressure has been keeping those storms away. The bad news is we're not getting any of the rain from those storms."
