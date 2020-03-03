FLORENCE — With a background as both a teacher and police officer, Brandon Balentine said he knows what it means to be a servant of the people.
"I've got a lot of experience with a lot of people," Balentine said. "I've seen almost every possible situation that citizens in Florence can experience."
Balentine is running for the Florence City Council District 6 seat in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
"I see it as a natural progression in my desire to be a public servant," he said. "I'm not desiring to be a career politician by any means. I've never really had any political aspirations."
The District 6 seat is open because incumbent Andy Betterton is running for mayor.
Balentine teaches at Wilson High School and is a part time police officer for the town of Lexington. He also had been a member of the Florence Police Department before returning to teaching and coaching.
He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in education from the University of North Alabama; has lived in the Shoals most of his life; and also has taught and coached in Limestone County and Huntsville City Schools.
"Because of my experiences, it would be almost natural to me to exercise sound judgment on issues," Balentine said. "Seeing the things the council members have to deal with, I'm very comfortable in that setting."
He said the ongoing issue involving Room at the Table helped motivate him to run. The city Board of Zoning Adjustment earlier this year upheld the city's denial of a certificate of occupancy for Room at the Table, which had been providing a daily free meal to anyone in the public.
"It's unfortunate, to put it mildly," Balentine said. "Our city as a whole is compassionate, and we have the resources to deal with something like this. The fact that it's been stalled as long as it has, has been unfortunate."
He added, though, that the Room at the Table issue is far from the only reason that prompted him to seek office.
"I'm not just a lone-issue candidate," Balentine said. "I'm definitely an advocate of first responders, as well as teachers. I can definitely empathize with the plight of educators and first responders."
