Bank Independent will kick off its seventh annual School Share drive on July 13.
The annual drive will go through July 31 and is offering hands-off ways to contribute to schools by accepting monetary donations through PayPal and through supplies purchased for donation at Office Depot.
Office Depot will collect donations in-store at their Decatur, Florence and Huntsville locations.
All items will be distributed to local children in need across north Alabama.
School Share is part of the bank's Helping Hands program.
"The COVID-19 crisis has altered the way we currently approach our daily lives," said Penny Camp, chief people officer at Bank Independent.
"We've had to rethink everything from grocery shopping to social gatherings to even the way we bank. Now that the new school year is drawing near, we needed to rethink how we support our community through the bank's Helping Hands initiatives and particularly how School Share can set up our local children for success."
