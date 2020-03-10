The seventh annual Bank Independent Shelter Share drive collected 4,178 items and nearly $1,500 in donations for animal shelters in northwest Alabama.
Additionally, the bank donated more that $7,000, sponsored 17 pet adoptions, and provided 266 volunteer hours to the shelters.
To date, the fundraising efforts have collected more than $43,200 for area animal shelters.
"Over the last seven years, we've learned that our local shelters rely heavily on donations to meet the daily needs of the animals in their care," said Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw.
All Bank Independent sales offices across the seven counties they serve accepted donations of pet food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies, first aid items and used blankets, bedding and towels.
Shelters benefiting from the drive include Athens-Limestone, Colbert County, Decatur Animal Service, Morgan County, Huntsville and Florence-Lauderdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.