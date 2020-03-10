Lauderdale-Check-2 copy (2).jpg
Representatives of the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter pose with some of the items and a check for nearly $1,445 that were collected during the  seventh annual Bank Independent "Shelter Share" fundraiser. [COURTESY PHOTO]

The seventh annual Bank Independent Shelter Share drive collected 4,178 items and nearly $1,500 in donations for animal shelters in northwest Alabama.

Additionally, the bank donated more that $7,000, sponsored 17 pet adoptions, and provided 266 volunteer hours to the shelters.

To date, the fundraising efforts have collected more than $43,200 for area animal shelters.

 "Over the last seven years, we've learned that our local shelters rely heavily on donations to meet the daily needs of the animals in their care," said Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw. 

All Bank Independent sales offices across the seven counties they serve accepted donations of pet food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies, first aid items and used blankets, bedding and towels.

Shelters benefiting from the drive include Athens-Limestone, Colbert County, Decatur Animal Service, Morgan County, Huntsville and Florence-Lauderdale. 

