HALEYVILLE — BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTC:BFCC), parent of BankFirst Financial Services of Columbus, Mississippi, announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Traders & Farmers Bancshares, parent of Traders & Farmers Bank in Haleyville.
The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of T&F and bank regulatory authorities.
In making the announcement, BankFirst’s President and Chief Executive Officer Moak Griffin said, “The acquisition of T&F will be another milestone in the implementation of our strategic plan to serve our customers and communities and increase shareholder value.
"In addition, we believe this merger furthers our vision of partnering with other community banks that have strong core deposit funding and a long tradition of superior community and customer service."
Together, the combined company will have over 246 years of community banking experience in Mississippi and Alabama, according to Griffin.
"We expect this merger to enhance our ability to continue investing in our products and services, ensuring that we remain competitive on all fronts as the banking industry continues to change and evolve.”
After the merger is completed, the combined company will operate under the BankFirst brand. The company will have 31 offices serving Mississippi and Alabama and have assets in excess of $1.6 billion.
Rickey McCreless, chief executive officer of T&F, said the partnership with BankFirst is a plus, "because they share our core values of customer service and community involvement. We also believe that this is an excellent opportunity for our shareholders and employees.”
BankFirst was advised by Olsen Palmer, LLC as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is serving as legal counsel.
T&F was advised by Porter White Capital, LLC as financial advisor and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is serving as its legal counsel.
BankFirst Financial Services was founded in 1888 and is a $1.3 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled and operated. The bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Mississippi in Flowood, Hickory, Jackson, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville and West Point; Alabama branch offices in Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport and Tuscaloosa; and a loan production office in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Traders & Farmers Bank was founded in 1906 to meet the needs of business and consumers in northwest Alabama. A $366 million financial institution, Traders & Farmers is headquartered in Haleyville, with additional branch offices in Addison, Arley, Bear Creek, Curry, Double Springs and Lynn, Alabama.
