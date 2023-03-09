TUSCUMBIA — Attorneys for the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority are considering their next move after a Tuesday bankruptcy filing by the owner of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill has temporarily halted efforts to remove the company as the landfill operator.
A hearing was scheduled to take place Wednesday in Colbert County Circuit Court to determine if the authority suffered "irreparable harm" by the actions of CWI Cherokee, which operates the landfill.
Attorneys for the authority were prepared to argue why the facility should remain in receivership while other counts contained in a complaint filed last week are addressed by the court.
That hearing was stayed by Circuit Judge Mitch Hays due to the bankruptcy filing.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy action was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia. CWI Enterprises, which is owned by Steve Witmer, is based in Atlanta.
"Due to that suggestion of bankruptcy and demand of stay by the federal court, this court immediately stays these proceedings, awaiting any order of that court. And that's all I have," Hays said.
Authority attorneys Kyle DeFoor and Tom Helflin had little to say about the development.
Defoor said the authority would "file the proper response ... at the appropriate time."
In any event, the actions being pursued by the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority are on hold while the bankruptcy proceeding continues.
Authority Chairman and District 3 state Rep. Kerry Underwood, R-Tuscumbia, said he could not comment at this time, but would provide an update as soon as he could.
The landfill has been closed since Feb. 28 by an Alabama Department of Environmental Management administrative order. The order requires that leachate levels at the landfill be brought back into compliance with ADEM regulations.
Witmer issued a statement Wednesday saying he will address the leachate issue as the bankruptcy moves through the court system.
"CWI will soon submit a reorganization plan to address current leachate treatment needs and approval from ADEM to reopen the landfill for its customers," he said in the statement. "CWI has been seeking cooperation with the Tri-Cities SWDA for two years on finding an affordable leachate disposal solution for the Cherokee Landfill. The costs of hauling leachate 130 miles for disposal are unsustainable for this project."
The statement said CWI has filed for bankruptcy reorganization to "protect its substantial investment in this project along with its supporting assets."
"We are proud of our employees, thankful for our customers, and eager to move forward into the future making this project a success," Witmer said.
CWI Cherokee Landfill has estimated assets of $10 million to $50 million, according to the bankruptcy filing. It lists estimated liabilities in the same range.
CWI Cherokee estimates the number of its creditors as 100 to 199. An attached list included the names of the various creditors.
The creditors which have the largest unsecured claims are owed between $75,000 and $900,000, court records show and include no local businesses.
The list of the roughly 130 remaining creditors include several local businesses and several from outside the Shoals.
