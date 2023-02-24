Graphic artist and designer Ben Owen sits behind one of the banners which are hanging throughout Muscle Shoals to commemorate the city's 100th anniversary. Owen designed the logo on the banner. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
MUSCLE SHOALS — As an artist/graphic designer, Ben Owen has done his share of side projects, but his latest work captures the history of the community he loves.
And it's on display for all to see.
The Muscle Shoals resident has designed the banner that commemorates the city's 100th anniversary this year.
The banners put up this week line Avalon Avenue and, according to Mayor Mike Lockhart, will remain in place at least until Thanksgiving.
Muscle Shoals was incorporated on April 24, 1923. Citywide centennial celebratory activities are planned during the month.
Owen said he was honored to design the banner. He has previously created designs for the Muscle Shoals school system with T-shirts and other merchandise.
"When city officials reached out to me about this project, I knew it was more involved and needed to be researched," he said. "I pulled from the topics we wanted the design to represent, like the river, the sense of pride in the school system, and the music that's such a defining factor."
Owen started the design process last October with the goal of creating the full Muscle Shoals experience in his art.
"I wanted to pay homage to the Native American pride of our area with the Singing River and, of course, the dam is so vitally important that it needed to be prominent in the design also," he said.
The end result was the headstock of a guitar encapsulating the Tennessee River flowing through Wilson Dam with a trojan's helmet at the base.
"I took my time to come up with a design that would speak," Owen said. "My main focus was to create a subtle reference to the music but that hits you in the face."
The two-sided vertical design is on a black banner, which accentuates the colors in the design.
Lockhart said the banner captures all that he and the design committee were expecting.
"With the TVA and dam, our music history and school district represented, I feel like it's relatable," Lockhard said. "It captures where we've been but with a modern and progressive feel."
