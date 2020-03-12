FLORENCE — The man who retired as city treasurer and accountant in 2017 is making a bid for the City Council District 6 seat.
Dan Barger said he would bring that experience in those capacities to the council if selected in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
"During my career I provided conservative fiscal support to five mayors, 22 City Council members and more than 25 department heads, always keeping Florence and its citizens in the forefront," Barger said.
He started as chief General Fund accountant in 1994 and was appointed treasurer by the City Council in 2004.
Barger said he has not sought political support from city officials and employees.
"As political leaders or employees of the city of Florence, I personally can appreciate their apolitical involvement in the municipal election process," he said. "I do, however, offer you these individuals as professional references and capable of commenting on the experience, leadership and professional character I would bring to the Florence City Council. As with any opportunity, experience matters and will make a significant difference in the outcome."
Barger said a city government "should not be an obstacle to business or the social needs of its residents."
"Your representatives must be a catalyst for change while maintaining a balance and ensuring the means for the success of both," he said. "Your local government must be responsive to the needs of all its citizens. It must be willing to embrace change and innovation.
"Florence's future is dependent on our ability to provide a quality of life attractive to new business and industry while ensuring our core values remain attractive to and contribute to the success of existing industry, encouraging its stability, desire, and need to expand."
Barger said he has more than 40 years of experience in management and has shown his ability to work with city leaders and employees.
"I welcome the opportunity to continue my service to the city of Florence with the assurance you and the betterment of Florence will always be in the forefront of my agenda," he said.
