The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry still could bring some thunderstorms to the area, but nothing major is expected, forecasters said.
The system produced 1.11 inches of rainfall during a 12-hour span from approximately 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and downed a few trees, authorities said.
Dan Dixon, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said Monday evening Barry had been reduced to a post-tropical cyclone.
"We are still going to be under the influence of the remnant system in the Tennessee Valley for the next couple of days, but we aren't expecting anything like what we've had the last few days," Dixon said. "We will see some clusters of showers and thunderstorms."
He said the system will move eastward into the Appalachian region by late Wednesday evening, and could produce widespread showers tonight and into Wednesday.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Smith said the county was spared any real impact from the storm.
Smith said a downed tree was reported in the Locust Shores area Monday, but may not have been connected to the rain or wind.
"Other than that, we had no reports of flooding or anything like that," he said.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said lightning struck a tree at a house in the 300 block of Jewell Lane near Alabama 20 and ran through the gas line, but no fire was reported.
Other than that, there were reports of downed trees, Grabryan said. Locations include Lauderdale 34, between Lauderdale 8 and 94; Lakeside Drive, close to Lena Drive in Killen; Sweetwater Avenue near St. Paul Street; Lauderdale 159; Lauderdale 10 at the Natchez Trace Parkway; and the area of Lauderdale 87 and 166.
