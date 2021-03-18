Gustafson.JPG
Jeff Gustafson is one of 100 elite anglers who will vie for a chance to advance to the Top 10 on Monday and fish for the $100,000 top prize at the Bassmaster Elite on Pickwick Lake. [SEIGO SAITO/B.A.S.S.]

FLORENCE — The four-day Bassmaster Elite tournament has been moved back a day to allow for more safe conditions for the 100 anglers on Pickwick Lake this weekend.

