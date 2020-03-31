With Americans awaiting federal stimulus checks to help provide relief from economic issues caused by the spreading coronavirus, officials expect scammers to crawl out of the woodwork.
Christie Yeiser, Shoals regional vice president for the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, said anytime a specific topic dominates the news cycle, people with unscrupulous intentions try to take advantage of the situation.
"Scammers follow the headlines," Yeiser said. "We're just alerting people to be vigilant, avoid scams related to the COVID-19 virus, and find reliable sources to stay informed."
Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion relief act last week that is expected to provide stimulus checks of $1,200 to people making less than $75,000 a year.
Yeiser said it is important to verify everything before taking any action.
BBB officials said they are already getting reports via the agency's Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) about people posing as government workers. Officials ask anyone who has information on a possible scam to go to that site and report it.
Locally, you also can call the BBB consumer number at 256-533-1640, Yeiser said.
The agency advises residents to watch out for phony government employees that inquire about personal or banking information. The requests are made via text messages, social media posts, and messages and phone calls.
Don't click on any links to these websites, Yeiser said. In addition to being scams, clicking on them can allow the scammer to download dangerous malware.
One fake site involves the "U.S. Emergency Grants Federation," which does not exist, BBB officials said.
Also be wary of anyone who asks for money in advance for a "processing fee" or similar purpose.
The BBB offers additional tips for spotting a scam. Among them:
• Government agencies do not communicate directly to you over Facebook or other social media avenues.
• Grants.gov provides a list of all federal grant-making agencies.
• Beware of look-alikes that resemble the names of authentic agencies and even use similar logos.
• Don't assume an offer made via a social media message is from a real friend or relative. It could be a scammer impersonating the friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.