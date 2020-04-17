It's a fun trend on Facebook that's intended as a salute to this year's high school seniors, but the Better Business Bureau cautions that posting your high school senior portrait could put you in jeopardy of scammers.
Many Facebook users are sharing their senior portraits as a salute to this year's high school seniors, who have to complete their senior through means such as online classes, and can't go through commencement exercises in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People often accompany the photos with information such as the year they graduated, their alma mater, school mascot and maiden name.
BBB officials say scammers seek that type of information.
Christie Yeiser, Shoals regional vice president for the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, said that information often is used in passwords. In addition, they are the answers to common online security questions.
"The Better Business Bureau cautions everyone to be aware of what you're sharing," Yeiser said. "Every time you share something like that you're leaving a digital footprint out there. Even if you think it's just going to be your friends seeing this, it's also going to somewhere else."
She said scammers and hackers surf through social media sites looking for personal information people post about themselves.
BBB officials recommend checking security settings on social media platforms to see what information you are sharing.
In addition, many people are staying home during the coronavirus crisis and turning to social media for entertainment, including filling out lists that ask various questions about them.
Those favorite shows, food, vehicles and celebrities you list also might be the ones you selected for passwords or security information.
"Be skeptical before you take a quiz on one of those social media platforms," Yeiser said. "They seem fun to play, but you're spreading personal information."
