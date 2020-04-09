The arrival of spring brings an increase in farm machinery on Alabama roads.
Jimmy Parnell, president of the Alabama Farmers Federation, said farmers are considered essential workers and that means farm-related vehicles are performing essential travel.
"Springtime means farmers are moving equipment to and from the field as they work to grow crops we all depend on, which is especially critical during times like these," Parnell said. "We encourage drivers to be alert, slow down and be patient as they encounter tractors on the roadways."
Just this week, a 72-year-old Moulton man died in a tractor wreck on Alabama 157 in Lawrence County, authorities said.
State troopers said Melvin Hagood was driving a 241 Massey Ferguson tractor when the wreck occurred, near the Alabama 33 intersection in the Moulton area.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said it appears the tractor rolled three or four times down a 20-foot embankment. Hagood had been traveling to Terry's Jiffy Mart at Alabama 157 and 33 to purchase diesel fuel for his tractor.
According to U.S. Department of Transportation statistics, 15,000 wrecks involving farm vehicles occur every year in the United States, and 55% of highway deaths take place on rural roads.
Parnell said farmers often pull over to allow cars to pass, but that is not always possible, and speed limitations of farm equipment can create congestion.
"We ask drivers to understand farmers are on their way to work," Parnell said. "A little patience can mean the difference between life and death. Saving a few minutes is not worth endangering the life of yourself, the farmer or other drivers by passing on a solid yellow line, swerving around a tractor, or approaching slow-moving vehicles at high speed."
An orange triangle on the back of the machine identifies a vehicle designed to travel 25 mph or slower, he said.
Parnell said in 5 seconds a vehicle traveling 55 mph can close a gap the length of a football field with a tractor moving 15 mph.
The Alabama Farmers Federation offers the following safety tips:
• Slow down when you see agricultural equipment.
• Watch for slow moving vehicle (SMV) signs, which are required for vehicles that travel less than 25 mph.
• If a tractor veers right, it does not necessarily indicate the driver is pulling over to allow someone to pass. Often, the large size of farm equipment requires wide turns.
• Farm equipment may sway or become unstable, so be careful when passing equipment, and do not expect operators to drive onto the shoulder of the road.
• Flashing amber lights often mark the far right and left of farm equipment, and reflective tape marks extremities and sides of equipment.
