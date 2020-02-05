CHEROKEE — Jimmy Payne is an icon, plain and simple.
The mere mention of his name brings a smile to any Cherokee resident's face, and usually a story or two.
One of the town's most beloved residents, Payne, 65, remains hospitalized on a ventilator after what is believed to be a choking incident last Tuesday.
He was at the Tharptown High School gym attending an away game with the Cherokee basketball teams when he collapsed where he was sitting in an upper bleacher section.
Mayor Terry Cosby said Jimmy was one of the first people he saw when he entered the Tharptown gym on Tuesday. He was standing at the concession stand.
"I walked over and joked with him, telling him to stay out of trouble because I couldn't get him out of jail there," Cosby said, saying Jimmy responded with his usual quick smile and laughter.
Near the end of the girls game, Cosby said he saw a commotion at the top of the bleachers and people were motioning. When he got to Payne, he was lying on the floor and some men were already doing abdominal thrusts.
Cosby said he joined them in taking turns doing CPR until the ambulance arrived.
Payne was taken to Russellville Hospital, where he was stabilized before being airlifted to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, where he has remained on a ventilator.
Out of respect for Payne, the varsity boys' basketball game that was to follow the girls' game that night, was cancelled.
Prayer services and chains have been organized throughout the town and beyond since last Tuesday. Close friends of Payne's said other coaches and friends from throughout the region, even Mississippi and Tennessee, have come to see Payne at the hospital, offering solace to his mother and family.
Cosby said there's not a more popular resident in Cherokee than Jimmy.
"He's always been known as the 'mayor' of Cherokee because he's everywhere and is actively involved in everything going on in Cherokee," Cosby said. "He loves all sports and attends every sporting function if he's able."
As an honorary coach, Payne rides the team bus and offers pep talks and encouragement to the players.
Cherokee High School head basketball coach Kenny Aycock has been friends with Payne for 38 years. He said Payne not only has a passion for Cherokee, but a love for his fellowman in general.
"If Jimmy's able to get on that bus, he's going to our game," Aycock said. "His love for our community and school just spreads. He's an inspiration to our athletes."
Aycock said Payne's status is truly legendary. He recalled several years ago, around Christmas time, when his team arrived in Red Bay for a game without Jimmy, who was under the weather and couldn't attend.
"We walked in and there was a couple standing there with a Christmas gift in hand for Jimmy," he said. "I realized then just the scope of his reach. Everybody knows him, and if you don't know him and you're in his vicinity, you're going to know him."
Payne also has a special gift for fundraising. Cosby jokes that it's the, "won't take 'no' for an answer kind of way."
"Back in the 1990s when we were building the new library, he was in the middle of the fundraising," Cosby said. "He'd go around town asking everyone for their change, and he'd roll pennies and turn them in. He raised a lot of money through those efforts, and was a part of every town fundraiser he ever knew about."
Aycock vouched for that, adding that most recently Payne got involved with the elementary school's fundraiser for the Leukemia Society.
"He saw the kids' collection boxes at school and said, 'Coach, I need an even bigger box,'" Aycock said. "Then, he went out and raised $115."
Sandi Hendrix, a longtime friend of Payne's and a town councilwoman, said Payne's birthday on July 8 has become a part of the town's annual Independence Day celebration.
His last birthday, townspeople contributed hundreds of dollars as he'd stated that he'd like a larger television.
When a single donor contributed the total cost of the television, the money collected went to meet various needs for Payne, such as lunch money for extended periods of time at his favorite restaurant, J.J.'s.
"The whole town adores him and has always looked out for him as he's a treasure to all of us in Cherokee," Hendrix said. "We truly don't know what Cherokee would even be like without him."
