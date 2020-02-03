CHEROKEE — A beloved Cherokee resident and town icon, Jimmy Payne, remains hospitalized on a ventilator.
Town officials said it remains unclear as to what caused Payne to collapse during a high school basketball game last Tuesday at Tharptown, but it was initially believed he choked on something.
Several attended to him at the scene before the ambulance arrived, performing abdominal thrusts and CPR. He was taken to Russellville Hospital and later flown to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Friends of the Payneses said prayer chains and special services have been ongoing the past week.
Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby called Payne, "an absolute icon of Cherokee."
"Everyone knows Jimmy and he never forgets the people he meets," Cosby said. "His love for all things Cherokee is unequaled. He's a wonderful person and has touched a lot of lives."
