MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will host students from 15 area schools for Saturday's Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics Game Day beginning at 9 a.m. in the Patriot Center gymnasium.
Teams will parade in opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and the competition concludes at 5 p.m. with the awards ceremony. The event will be free and open to the public.
The BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Robotics season kicked off in late August with this year's competition theme, "Off the Grid," related to electricity.
Middle and high school student teams have been working on their robot design and engineering processes for the past six weeks.
The top three teams will advance to South's BEST Regional Championship Dec. 7-8 at Auburn University. An additional team will be invited to participate in the South's BEST invitational with the chance of advancing to the South's BEST Regional Championship.
