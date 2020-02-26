FLORENCE — District 6 City Councilman Andy Betterton said he wants to take his experience in business and local government to the top seat in the city.
Betterton announced Tuesday he is running for mayor in the Aug. 25 city elections.
"I love this city and feel that I have the energy, vision and experience we need in the mayor's office," said Betterton, who also has served on the city school board.
"I will bring my experience and values as the chief financial officer of SBS Electric Supply Co. to the mayor's office to make sure our tax dollars are protected and invested wisely. And I will use the lessons I have learned as a city councilman and member of the Florence Board of Education to take on the challenges facing our city and our local schools."
He said his first goal as mayor would be to develop a long-term city plan that utilizes the technology industry, and brings together the city's resources. Betterton said that would involve working with the council, higher education and local business groups.
"I think Florence must continue to develop collaboration at all levels to achieve the success that is possible," Betterton said. "We have amazing citizens, talents and a quality of life that can't be beat. Now we need to encourage the efforts of young entrepreneurs by using modern technology and data to connect them with opportunities in all the communities that make up this great city. This will help us create jobs that keep our families here in the Shoals."
He wants to create a framework for development with local numerous organizations, including the University of North Alabama, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Shoals Economic Development Authority, Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Shoals Business Incubator and Downtown Florence Alliance.
"It's just like the church choir: Everybody needs to be singing off the same page, or it's just not going to work," Betterton said. "Having been in business for over 32 years, I can tell you that no company can grow without a plan, and it's the same for our city.
"My experience in finance and business, paired with my experience in city government and education, have prepared me for the challenge of leading our city forward."
