The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday that President Joe Biden Jr. has approved a federal disaster declaration for 10 counties in Alabama, including Colbert, Lauderdale, Marion and Morgan counties in northwest Alabama.
It means federal emergency aid is being made available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes March 24-27, according to a FEMA news release.
Several areas in the Shoals were hit hard by the storms, which brought down numerous power lines and trees onto and around homes. Residents in Colbert and Lauderdale counties were without power sometimes for days.
Facilities maintained by Sheffield Utilities, which provides electrical services to much of Colbert County, and the Florence Electricity Department, which provides power for Lauderdale County, were especially impacted.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Michael Smith and Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said they received notice of the declaration late Friday afternoon.
Smith said FEMA approved the public assistance portion, which helps local governments, but the individual assistance portion, which helps individual property owners, is still under review.
"There will be more information to come next week," Smith said.
Smith said roughly 90% of residential property owners are insured.
Still, he said homeowners who sustained damage can still apply for assistance.
"We certainly are pleased," Grabryan said. "Several of our citizens are hurting and need assistance."
Smith said he's glad FEMA approved the state's request for disaster assistance.
"It opens the ability for our utilities, and our county and local governments to hopefully get some reimbursement and it also opens up hazard mitigation funds which mean later on down the line there will be money available for other mitigation projects like shelters and things like that."
Other counties included in the declaration include Chambers, Coosa, Elmore, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa.
Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, according to the FEMA news release.
Kevin A. Wallace Sr. has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal response operations for the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
