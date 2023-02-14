FLORENCE — Bids will be opened Feb. 24 for a long-awaited highway improvement project that involves adding lanes to a segment of U.S. Highway 72 in Lauderdale County near the site of the proposed Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.
The project involves constructing additional lanes to a 2.1-mile segment of U.S. 72 from Lauderdale 30, also known as Indian Springs Drive, to Sky Park Road, just west of the Shoal Creek Bridge.
That part of U.S. 72 is currently two lanes in each direction.
The project involves grading, new drainage facilities, traffic signals, new pavement and traffic striping.
The contract calls for the project to be completed in 375 working days, according to the bid letting on the Alabama Department of Transportation's website.
The estimated cost ranges from $22,624,729 to $27,652,446.
"We're currently relocating the utilities, both water and gas, on both sides of the road," said Judd Young, preconstruction engineer for ALDOT.
Relocating gas lines is progressing well, but water line relocation was delayed due to issues in securing ductile iron pipe, Young said. The pipe has arrived and the work should be underway soon.
Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said the gas and water lines are being relocated by T.J. Construction Inc. of Florence. He said the gas line relocation is about 40% complete.
Overhead electrical lines on the north side of the road have been relocated by the Florence Electricity Department, Young said.
A separate right-of-way demolition project was required to remove several structures to make way for utility relocation, Young said.
"It will be a little while before we actually see the roadway contractor coming and turning dirt," he said. "There's a lot of dirt being turned just for utilities."
Young said the new traffic lanes will be added to the existing outside lanes.
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said the commission has been waiting for the project to go out for bids.
"We applied for the grant and got it, and it looks like we'll be seeing something take place and we're happy," he said of the $14.9 million BUILD grant to widen that portion of U.S. 72.
State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, who sits on the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center Board, said he's glad to see the project moving forward.
While the BUILD grant requires the project to be completed by the fall of 2024, Melson said he anticipates that date will be extended, due to COVID-19 and other issues.
"I don't think it's a hard deadline," he said.
He said the ag center is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.