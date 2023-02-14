F230210 BUILD
Motorists travel on U.S. 72 near the future site of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center in Florence. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

FLORENCE — Bids will be opened Feb. 24 for a long-awaited highway improvement project that involves adding lanes to a segment of U.S. Highway 72 in Lauderdale County near the site of the proposed Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center.

