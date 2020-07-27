FLORENCE — Big Lots celebrates its grand opening this week at the former Gander Mountains location at 340 Seville St., with a store look that may surprise people.
Customers this week receive promotions including a coupon for $10-$40 off of a purchase, officials said.
According to a release from the company, the store boasts a fresh design to appeal to customers.
"This store and all new Big Lots stores will provide a less-cluttered, more comfortable and roomier experience for its shoppers," the release states. "From improved store design to new restroom finishes and new shopping carts, Big Lots is dedicated to a more pleasant shopping experience."
The stores is a "showcase" for future ones, said Steve Haffer, senior vice president chief customer officer of Big Lots.
"It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food, and consumables," Haffer said. "We are also very proud to serve alongside the Florence community.”
