FLORENCE —The grand opening for the new Big Lots store in Florence will be held Saturday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the official grand opening has been scheduled two previous times, then cancelled.
The store reflects a new format for Big Lot stores.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Florence,” said Joice Wirkus, senior vice president of Marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food and consumables.
"We are also very proud to serve alongside the Florence community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”
The new 22,051 square foot store, located at 340 Seville St. will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations, said Wirkus.
