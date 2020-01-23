FLORENCE — Big Lots is moving into the building formerly occupied by Gander Outdoors.
Big Lots already is in the process of reducing inventory at its 1700 Darby Drive store and renovating the 340 Seville St. location.
In addition to the move providing more space for Big Lots, it also brings new life into the Seville Street building.
The business at that building had closed as Gander Mountain in May 2017, but at the time Camping World Holdings promised to reopen it under a new brand. It opened under that brand in May 2018 before closing the following September.
Local officials said they do not know the prospective opening date for the new location. The building permit states it is a $575,000 renovation.
Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland said the move is good for Big Lots and the Shoals.
"Anytime you can take an existing business and allow them to grow in an area where there's a void, that's a win-win," Holland said. "We're excited to see that Gander building filled, and thankful that it's a business entrenched in our community."
Mayor Steve Holt said Big Lots is creating an updated style for the new store.
"It's a new prototype store," Holt said. "It's more upscale. It's going to be a really nice addition. I think it's going to be a good fit for them and the city."
Melissa Bevis, director of the One Stop Shop/Business Development in the City of Florence, said Big Lots has been working with the city's Building Department on the Seville Street move.
"They've got everything they need to do renovations on the inside," Bevis said.
She said the existing Big Lots location is a good one for a prospective business.
"We've had some contacts from some big-box retailers but nothing official yet," Bevis said.
Big Lots has more than 1,400 stores in 47 states with more than $5 billion in annual revenues, according to the company's website.
