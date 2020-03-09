Big River Broadcasting took home eight awards over the weekend for its three stations at the Alabama Broadcaster Association's "Best in Broadcasting: 2020 ABBY Awards."
The station winners were WQLT-FM; WSBM-AM and WXFL-FM.
WXFL-FM won four ABBYs for medium radio market: Station website kix96country.com; personality/team, M. Fletcher Brown; morning show, Big Farley in the Morning and the top overall prize of the night, Radio Station of the Year.
Also in the medium market, WQLT-FM: Station App-WQLT, radio podcast-Mayor's Minute (client); promotion campaign for "Shop Local" and WSBM-AM sportscaster Jordan Campbell.
