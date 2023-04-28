Florence police officer Jordan Risner, right, works to keep balance while at a near stand-still Thursday at the Florence Police Department. The 10-member bike patrol unit wraps up its bike training today. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Florence police officer Jordan Risner, right, works to keep balance while at a near stand-still Thursday at the Florence Police Department. The 10-member bike patrol unit wraps up its bike training today. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Florence police officers moved forward so slowly on their bicycles it almost seemed like they were at a standstill.
Their instructor, Metro Nashville Police Sgt. Chris Bryant, said that is a difficult but important skill for officers on bicycle patrol.
"Anyone can get on a bike and pedal," he said. "Anyone can go fast."
A snail's pace often is needed for various reasons, such as when an officer is working in a heavy crowd, or along a treacherous path. In addition, the exercise goes a long way in enhancing a rider's balance abilities.
Florence's 10-member bike unit has been training all week under Bryant, a seasoned instructor whose session concludes today with skills tests and written exams.
It is part of the International Police Mountain Bike Association instruction.
"Multiple countries use this class," Bryant said.
He said the Florence officers have improved throughout the week.
One drill involved riding in circles within a 10-foot area until each officer can complete three laps. By Thursday, they had reached the point where three officers could ride within that area at the same time.
They also engaged in jousting drills, which involved taking angles and forcing other riders to stop their bicycles without touching the riders or bicycles.
The officers also have learned to negotiate stairs, curbs and other urban obstacles and learned about bicycle laws and safety.
Bryant said there are numerous advantages to a bicycle patrol, including community policing advantages.
"This is great community outreach," he said.
Bryant said the officers will be able to use their skills off the road, as well, including in wooded areas.
Police Sgt. Ryan Kelly said Florence's Bike Unit is utilized for numerous reasons. They are at events such as parades, football games, festivals and First Fridays. They also patrol areas where there is an increase in burglaries.
"Bike units are quieter," he said. "You can hear, see and smell. You can work through crowds and cut down on response time."
He said officers also are more approachable on a bicycle.
"You talk with a lot more people," Kelly said. "They are more likely to talk to you on a bicycle than in a patrol car."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.