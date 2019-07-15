FLORENCE — If you love that old time rock 'n' roll, there is a unique opportunity Tuesday at The Mane Room.
An event called "50s Rock 'n' Roll Bingo" starts at 6 p.m. The Mane Room is localted at 310 N. Pine St.
The event is sponsored by First Metro Bank and promises "a night of food, fun and bingo prizes," according to an announcement from Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Office.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite 1950's attire.
Anyone interested in attending may register by calling Karen Johnson at 256-314-1636 or emailing firstfriends@firstmetro.net.
