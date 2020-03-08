FLORENCE — It appears Birmingham construction firm Volkert Inc. will be the lead contractor for the Lauderdale County Agricultural and Events Center.
The Lauderdale County Agricultural Authority unanimously approved a proposal Friday to begin contract negotiations with Volkert.
An authority search committee for a contractor made the recommendation.
"Volkert is known for being highly organized, free of conflict and delivering on time," said board member Joe Hackworth, who is on the committee.
The $45 million project off U.S. 72 is being paid for through Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds, amounting to some $1.2 million annually, as well as a 2-cent-per-gallon gas tax that had been set to expire but was extended for use by the authority.
Volkert's John Hitt, who will be construction manager on site if the contract is completed, told authority members the project will bring a great deal to the Shoals.
"It's going to be a beautiful facility at a great location and is going to serve the Florence community very well," Hitt said. "Our goal is to design this project to save you money on the front end. We are very excited and hope to be a part of this project going forward."
The authority also unanimously voted to engage in the process of refinancing bonds that are helping fund the construction, since the rates are so low these days.
During a portion of the meeting set aside for public comments, former Florence City Councilman Barry Morris requested more financial data be placed on the website, LauderdaleAgCenter.com.
Authority Chairman Tim Melson replied they are having an audit done and will put the results online.
Morris also said he does not believe the facility is a good use of taxpayers money. He listed numerous articles about convention centers that have failed financially, as well as articles that question the reality of economic feasibility studies.
A 2019 study by Conventions Sports and Leisure International indicated the Lauderdale facility would generate $31 million for the economy annually and provide 269 jobs, not including the 544 construction jobs.
John Hargett added there are other local projects that will not receive funds because the money is going toward this one.
"This thing's going to be a boondoggle, there's just no doubt about that," Hargett said.
