FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama is hosting renowned author Kiese Laymon at its second Black History Month Speaker Series on Feb. 6
The free event is at 6 p.m. in the Performance Center of the Guillot University Center and is open to the public.
The Black History Month Speaker Series is designed to bring speakers to campus to help understand the black experience as it is seen through various lenses, according to Joan Williams, director of the Office of Diversity and Institutional Equity at UNA.
Laymon, a black Southern writer, is a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and his diverse writings include a novel, essays and a memoir.
He is the Ottilie Schillig Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
“Mr. Laymon is sure to capture the audience’s attention with his raw depiction of America’s history and its intersection with race, Southern traditions, and the coping mechanisms of people of color through family lies and truth,” Williams said.
Laymon is the winner of numerous nationally acclaimed writing awards.
