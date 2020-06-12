FLORENCE — The idea came to Tish Ashley when a 70-year-old white woman asked her whether she had ever been sunburned.
Ashley, a local resident who is African American, said the woman probably had wondered that her entire life, but worried the question would be offensive.
But Ashley took it in the spirit of reaching out and learning information about life as a black person, and that started a conversation between them.
"I felt honored that she felt comfortable to ask me if my skin sunburned," she said.
Ashley has taken that moment and created a local movement, which will be highlighted at a Saturday event at Wilson Park.
Tish and her husband, Josh Ashley, created a Facebook page called "Be the Change — Florence Al" that invites white people to message questions to the page that they always wanted to ask a black person.
On Saturday, a panel will answer the questions during the 5 p.m. event at the park. Everyone is welcome, and organizers suggest they even bring a blanket and picnic to create a more relaxed atmosphere.
Since questions are asked through Facebook Messenger, the public does not know the identities of those asking the questions. Ashley said that was done in the hope that people will feel more comfortable asking them.
"We've got about 28 questions right now," she said Thursday. "Some are really heavy questions; some are shallower."
Ashley said she has been touched by the show of support from local businesses that have learned about the effort and reached out to her. That includes providing sound equipment, assisting with marketing, and providing snacks for the panelists.
She said Florence police also have offered assistance.
"I wasn't really expecting people to reach out and do that, but it's really encouraging to see the town do that," Ashley said.
The event will be streamed live on the "Be the Change" page for those who cannot attend, she said. Organizers are trying to get it on Instagram.
The Ashleys, who have four boys, recently moved here from Texas. They said they like the area, but noticed that groups of different races "segregate themselves."
"You don't really see a mixture of culture here, and I knew I wanted to be a bridge and bring people together," Ashley said. "The type of personality I have is I just see people and I talk with them.
"The idea that started this is really that I just love people and I don't want it to be segregated. If we knew more about each other, that could make it more likely for us to hang around with each other."
She said Saturday's event is a way to find out about others in a setting that is not threatening.
"I feel like white people are too scared to make a move," Ashley said. "I want it to be an environment where people don't need to have their guard up. Peace and unity are what I would like to be stressed in this event."
Panelists include Dewayne Malone, founder of the Rescue Me Project; Teresa Smith, a registered nurse with a master's degree in sociology; Camille Bennett, founder of Project Say Something; Skylar Stewart, a member of Common Ground Shoals; ZsaZsa Fraise, a University of North Alabama alumnus who works in the library system and operates a travel business with her husband, Thomas; and Milos Winston, a history teacher at Florence Freshman Center and founder of the Freshman Center Gentlemen of Distinction Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.