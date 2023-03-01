MONTGOMERY — An inmate serving a prison sentence for a Colbert County manslaughter conviction, and another for a series of crimes including rape in Lauderdale County are up for parole this week, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is considering parole requests for Leticia Domingo and David Earl McCainey, according to Jakiya Dudley, digital media specialist for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Domingo, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 involving an Oct. 21, 2018, crash that killed Patricia Castro, 24, of Russellville, authorities said.
Castro was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Domingo, who also was from Russellville.
Police said the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 43 and tried to turn west across the northbound lane when it was struck by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old Muscle Shoals man.
The man went to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield by private vehicle and was treated and released.
Domingo's parole hearing was Tuesday, but decisions have to be officially recorded before they are released, officials said.
Domingo was indicted on a manslaughter charge and agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a 12-year sentence, according to court records.
She has served 2 years and 24 days, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Domingo is in the Julia Tutwiler Prison Annex, according to the corrections department.
McCainey, 63, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property in 1986, according to court records.
He received a life sentence on the rape and burglary convictions, according to corrections records. In addition, McCainey received a 10-year sentence on the theft conviction, to run concurrently.
He also received a 2-year sentence in 1998 on a conviction of second-degree assault, and a 6-month conviction that year for second-degree promoting prison contraband.
McCainey has previous convictions, including three counts of second-degree theft of property, and one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, according to court records.
He is in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, according to corrections records.
His parole hearing is set for today, according to officials.
