MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Wednesday for an inmate serving for numerous burglary and theft cases.
The board turned down parole for Johnny Nix, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Nix is serving a 20-year sentence on a Colbert County case of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and 13 burglary and theft-related cases in Franklin and Lawrence counties, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He has served 13 years, 5 months and is in Frank Lee Work Release Center.
The board also on Wednesday continued a parole hearing for Roger Edgar Lynche III, Abbott said.
Lynch is serving a four-year sentence for third-degree burglary in a Colbert County case, according to the Department of Corrections.
Lynch has served 1 year, 1 month and is in Kilby Corrections Facility.
Today, the board will consider paroles for two inmates serving in local cases, including Roderick Bates, who is serving a life term for a Tuscumbia murder, Abbott said.
Bates pleaded guilty to murder in 2013 for his part in the death of Oscar Jamaal Jarmon, who was 18 when he was killed on June 12, 1999, authorities said.
Abbott said Bates has served 22 years, 11 months of that sentence. He also was convicted of second-degree robbery in Colbert County in 1999 and received a 10-year sentence but was paroled.
The other inmate from a local crime is James Edward Pounders, who has served 26 years, 11 months of a life sentence on six theft convictions in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, as well as an escape conviction in Morgan County and one in Elmore County, according to the Department of Corrections.
He also had served for two prior theft convictions from Colbert County, according to the department. He is in a Pre-Therapeutic Community Program.
