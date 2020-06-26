MONTGOMERY — Parole was denied Thursday for two inmates who are serving on convictions of crimes they committed in the Shoals, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied paroles for Charles Edward Blankenship and William Paul Cosby, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Blankenship has served 7 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery stemming from a Colbert County case, according to records.
He is in the Ventress Correctional Center, in Clayton, corrections officials said.
Cosby has served 2 years, 10 months of a 15-year sentence for convictions in Colbert County of second-degree robbery, and possession of a controlled substance, according to records.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, corrections officials said.
Both are considered violent offenders, according to the pardons and paroles bureau.
Blankenship and Cosby were among 32 inmates who had parole requests denied Thursday, Abbott said. Four inmates had paroles approved.
They also were among five inmates involved in local cases who had requests considered this week.
Parole was denied earlier in the week for Charles Dewayne Johnson, who is serving 2 years, 10 months of a 15-year prison sentence for a conviction on third-degree burglary in Colbert County, Abbott said.
Johnson has a long list of burglary and theft-related crimes.
The board also denied the request for Eric C. Terrell, who has served 2 years, 8 months of a 12-year sentence for offenses involving danger to a person, according to the department.
The board approved parole for Charles David Hill, who has served a little more than one year of a 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and third-degree escape in Lauderdale County, according to corrections records.
